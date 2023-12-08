Salman Khan drops heartwarming PICS with Dharmendra; wishes legendary actor on his birthday
On the momentous occasion of his 88th birthday today, Dharmendra received a beautiful birthday wish from Salman Khan, who shares a special bond with the legendary actor.
On the occasion of his 88th birthday, veteran actor Dharmendra is basking in the love and well-wishes from all corners. The legendary star, renowned for cinematic gems like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Apne, and more, has been a recipient of both critical acclaim and commercial success throughout his illustrious career. As the film industry showers him with heartfelt wishes, Salman Khan, sharing a close bond with Dharam ji, took a moment to extend a special birthday greeting.
Salman Khan’s heartfelt wish for Dharmendra on his birthday
Celebrating his 88th birthday on Friday, December 8, Bollywood legend Dharmendra received a heartwarming wish from superstar Salman Khan. Salman took to his Instagram account to share a couple of photos capturing the essence of their camaraderie. The pictures were taken during Dharam ji's visit to Salman's reality show, Bigg Boss.
In one snapshot, Dharam ji sits on a yellow sofa, with Salman bending in front of him, their hands intertwined, sharing warm smiles. The second photo captures Salman standing behind the sofa, his hand resting on Dharam ji's shoulder. In the caption, Salman expressed his wishes, saying, "Happy Birthday Dharam Ji @aapkadharam."
Have a look!
