Salman Khan drops motivational message as he encourages people to vote: 'don’t trouble your Bharat Mata'

Maharashtra is gearing up for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The phase will take place on Monday, May 20. Ahead of it, Salman Khan dropped a message as he requested people to cast their vote.

Salman motivated the people of the nation and urged everyone to not miss their vote as it was their right. His message received lots of love from his fans.

Salman Khan's message ahead of Lok Sabha elections

On May 17, Salman Khan took to his official X (formerly Twitter account) handle and penned a message requesting everyone to not miss the chance to cast their vote at the Lok Sabha Elections.

His message read, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai"

Have a look:

Reacting to his note, one fan wrote, "bhai asking people to vote for I.N.D.I.A alliance (fire emoji)." Another commented, "Love you BHAIJAAN You're a very sincere and most respected citizen of INDIA" Others were also seen dropping lovely comments as they admired Salman's note. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan's work front

At the screening of Patna Shukla, featuring Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan was questioned about the much-awaited Dabangg 4. Salman responded, "Bhot Jald, Jaise he dono bhai ek script pe lock ho jaenge, inko (Arbaaz Khan) kuch aur banani hai, humein kuch aur, jaise he ek script pe lock hojaenge uske baad Dabangg release ho jaegi (Very soon. Once both brothers (referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan) agree on a script, Arbaaz wants to make something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock a script, Dabangg will be released)."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid. It is titled Sikandar, and he will play the titular role in the film.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan reaches Dubai in style; flashes million-dollar smile as paps say 'love you Bhai'