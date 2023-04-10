Salman Khan drops new poster ahead of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch; Fans say 'Blockbuster loading'

Superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen making heads turn at the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, is all set to release the trailer of his much-awaited film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill in key roles. Ahead of the trailer launch, Salman took to social media a while ago and dropped a fresh poster with fans.

Salman Khan shares a new poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

In the poster, Salman looks absolutely dapper donning his long hair look. His chiselled physique and beast-like avatar are a visual treat for his fans. Fans simply can't stop gushing over his strong hair game. Salman is seen sporting a black t-shirt and his famous bracelet. He has completed his cool look with black sunnies, a heavy beard and gold earrings. The text on the post reads, "Trailer out today at 6 pm." Salman wrote the same in his caption. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the poster, his fans were seen expressing excitement for the trailer. A fan commented, "Finally the day has arrived #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaanTrailer. BRING IT ON.." Another fan wrote, "The Box Office KING Is Returning On His Golden Period EID To Take His Eid After 4 Years." Other comments read, "Blockbuster loading."

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill, who is making her debut alongside Salman, was seen praising him. In a video posted by Salman's production house, she was heard saying, "Bhaijaan jaise mera bhai hai, vaise bhaijaan hai, bhai meri jaan hai." Pooja, on the other hand, said, "When people are real, it's always endearing. Especially in the way the world is today. I like that he says what’s on his mind." Palak Tiwari was also seen praising Salman for his immense dedication.

She said, "He truly is the most hardworking man on set, and I don't know what the general perception is, but he comes before all of us, he sleeps in his vanity, and he works so hard. Harder than all of us combined. And it shows in where he is today."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

