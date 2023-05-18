Salman Khan drops pic of his injured back from Tiger 3 sets; Says ‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’

All eyes are on Salman Khan as fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Tiger 3. After the first two parts of this successful franchise became a major hit at the box office, the makers are coming back with the third part. This part will also star Katrina Kaif alongside the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and we bet fans cannot wait to see the two stars back in action. Well, as we already informed you that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in Tiger 3, and he has started shooting for an action-packed sequence in Madh Island. It was said that the set is guarded with heavy security so that nothing gets leaked. But Salman shared a picture from the sets, and we bet the excitement levels of the fans have raised to another level.

Salman Khan shares picture from Tiger 3 sets

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a picture of him from the sets of Tiger 3. In the picture, we can see him facing his back toward the camera as he stands shirtless overlooking the view. If you look carefully, you will see that on his left shoulder, there is a bandage tape stuck in a cross shape. The actor stands right next to a pole with his right hand up leaning on the pole while the other hand down. Although, it is not very clear how the actor got injured his caption hints at an injury after he lifted a 5-kilo dumbbell. Sharing this picture, Salman wrote, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao. Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger 3”

Check it out:

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, among others. Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s diamond earrings worth Rs 5 lakhs stolen; Details inside