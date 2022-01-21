Salman Khan drops romantic teaser of ‘Main Chala’ with Iulia Vantur; Song to be out on THIS date

Just a day after revealing his rugged bearded look of Main Chala, Salman Khan shared a romantic teaser of his upcoming song featuring rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa. Along with the snippet of the track, the Kick star also unveiled the release date of the music video. Speaking of the teaser, the song is a romantic harmony which is accentuated with the vocals of Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa.

Glimpses from the snippet sees Salman in a green paradise as he loses himself in the upcoming love anthem. While Guru Randhawa suits up for this romantic number, Iulia wins hearts with her million dollar smile. Sharing the teaser online, Salman Khan wrote, “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now. Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!” As soon as the clip surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered likes and appreciation in no time.

This comes just a day after Salman revealed his macho farm boy look. The Radhe actor left the look open for speculation leaving fans confused yet excited. While sharing the new photo online, Salman Khan articulated, “I have to post commercials and trailers etc ... apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya ? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser.”

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen alongside Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the action packed flick, Antim: The Final Truth. Speaking of Tiger 3, media reports state that the filming of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan. Apart from this, the star will also make a brief cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He will also share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.

