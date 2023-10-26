Salman Khan drops special birthday wish for Ruslaan star Aayush Sharma; Arpita writes ‘Shine bright my star’

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. Apart from that, he is also known for being a dedicated family man who cares for all his family members and relatives. On Aayush Sharma's birthday (Aayush is married to Salman's sister Arpita Khan), the Tiger 3 actor posted a sweet birthday wish on social media. Arpita also wrote a special birthday post for her husband.

Salman Khan and Arpita Khan wish Aayush Sharma on his birthday

Today, on October 26th, Aayush Sharma turns a year older. On this special occasion, Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories to extend his wish. He shared the motion poster of Sharma's upcoming film Ruslaan and wrote, "Wish u a very happy bday."

Arpita Khan wishes her hubby happy birthday

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan wrote a lovely post on Instagram to wish her husband Aayush Sharma a happy birthday. She shared the motion poster of Aayush's upcoming film Ruslaan and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Love aka Ruslaan (red heart emoji) on this special day I pray for your success, great health & happiness." She further said that it has been amazing to see him transform "from a boy to a man & now it’s time for the world."

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's work front

Salman is currently gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is part of the YRF spy universe. Tiger 3 is slated to release during Diwali this year. So far, the makers have released its teaser, trailer, posters, and one song and all of them have been well received.

Aayush, on the other hand, will be next seen in the action thriller film Ruslaan. The film will be released on January 12, 2024. Earlier, he had starred in a film titled Antim which also featured Salman in an important role.

