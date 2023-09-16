Salman Khan drops throwback PIC with niece Alizeh Agnihotri; pens note for her: 'Mamu par ek ehsaan karo...'

Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan clearly needs no introduction. From Wanted to Tiger Zinda Hai, he has portrayed several roles over the years and has also aced genres including romance, action, and thriller. Not only a supremely talented actor, but the Bhai of Bollywood is also a doting Mamu to his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Alizeh by saying “ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!!” and also shared important life advice with her.

Salman Khan says ‘Ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!!’ to niece Alizeh Agnihotri

Sharing an old picture with Alizeh, the doting ‘mamu’ and little Alizeh looked as cute as ever as the actor held Alizeh in his arms and the picture revealed their inseparable bond. Sharing an important message for her, Salman captioned the picture, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!! @alizehagnihotri.” To the picture, Alizeh responded by saying, “thank you mamu” and added a red heart emoticon to her comment.

Fans flood Salman’s comment section with comments

After Salman Khan shared the heartwarming picture with his niece Alizeh, several fans flocked to the actor’s comment section with reactions. While a fan commented “Cuteness overload”, another fan stated, “Mashaallah”. Meanwhile, other comments read, “The younger version of bhai was “, “Old is Gold” and “@/alizehagnihotri has got the best mamu ever”.

Salman Khan’s work front

The Bhai of Bollywood has delivered innumerable successful Bollywood hits since he made his debut in the industry. From Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Karan Arjun, Salman Khan has starred in uncountable heartwarming movies. Currently, the actor awaits the release of his upcoming project Tiger 3, which will also star Katrina Kaif, and it will be a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

