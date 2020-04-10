Salman Khan eats leaves fed to his horse & expresses his surprise at how delicious it is; Watch Video

In a video shared by Salman Khan, we can see the actor feeding his horse leaves at his farmhouse and also taking a bite of it himself. Check out the video below.

With most of us holed up in this dreary state of lockdown could take a lesson or two from . The actor who is currently stranded in his farmhouse on the outskirts of the city is making sure to spend his time constructively by sketching and feeding his horses. Yes, Salman's Instagram is proof that the actor is reconnecting with nature in the best possible way. Salman shared a video of his Friday morning breakfast with his fans and also revealed that it was quite good.

In the video, we can see Salman feeding his horse a small tiny branch of leaves at his farmhouse. While feeding the horse, Salman also takes a bite of the leaves, much to the surprise of everyone. Not just that, Salman chews the whole thing and even proclaims, "It's damn good ya." The actor captioned the video, "Breakfast with my love."

Check out Salman's Instagram post below:

Salman also took to social media to thank people on Thursday night for staying indoors despite the festival of Shab E Barat. Sharing photos of empty streets, Salman captioned it, "Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . . #IndiaFightsCorona." A few weeks ago Salman had given a sneak peek of his sketching talent. The actor was set to hit the screens this year with Radhe.

