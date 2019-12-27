Salman Khan is ecstatic as sister Arpita gives birth to Ayat; says 'Thank you for the best birthday gift'

Salman Khan has recently shared a heartwarming note on his Twitter handle thanking sister Arpita and Aayush Sharma for giving him the best birthday gift in the form of Ayat. Read further to know more.

It happens to be a lucky day for the entire Khan family as it marks ’s birthday and also the birth of his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s second child. Well, the Dabangg 3 actor received his best birthday gift as Arpita and Aayush welcomed a baby girl today. The announcement about the little angel’s arrival was made by dad Aayush who greeted the paparazzi outside the Hinduja hospital. The Loveyatri actor seemed to be quite elated after having broken the news to the shutterbugs.

There is another person who is quite happy about the arrival of the little girl and he is none other than her ‘Mamu’ Salman Khan himself. The Radhe actor recently took to his twitter handle and shared a heartwarming post about the arrival of the baby. He writes, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!”

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Salman also said, “On his day today, we are blessed with a newborn Ayat and it’s her picture I saw first thing in the morning. That is the best thing. From today, the significance of 27th Dec has changed.” He hilariously adds, “My father suggested the name Ayat. He had thought of a few names for my kids, if I would have had. Now everyone is taking away.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently on cloud nine as his latest release Dabanng 3 has received positive response from not only the audiences but also the film critics. The movie witnessed Salman reprising his role has Chulbul Pandey while portrayed the role of his on screen wife, Rajjo. He is now gearing up for his next movie Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai which slated for Eid 2020 release.

