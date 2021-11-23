Salman Khan on the end of superstardom in OTT era: I have been hearing this for the last four generation

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars currently working in Hindi cinema. He has been on the top of the food chain for nearly three decades. His latest mass entertainer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ also costarring Aayush Sharma will be released theatrically on 26 November. During the lockdown, Salman-led ‘Radhe’ was released on an OTT platform. In a recent media interaction, Salman Khan spoke about the era of stardom in the age of emerging OTT platforms. Salman was asked if the emergence of OTT platforms could make it the end of superstardom.

Salman answered by saying, “We will go, somebody else will come up. I don't think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life, and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom." Salman further mentioned that he has been hearing about the end of superstardom for the last four generations. Salman further mentioned it he will not make it easy for the younger generation of stars to take over.

Salman said, “I have been hearing this also, 'ki star ka zamana khatam hogaya'. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain.' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easily. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo.'”

