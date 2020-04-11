Salman Khan enjoys a ride on his horse after eating the fodder fed to him in new video; WATCH

Salman Khan has shared yet another video with his horse and well, it definitely has quite a lot of our attention. Check out the video right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has, in fact, brought about quite the fun side of everyone and while celebrities continue to have our attention with their social media posts, some of them stand apart from the so many others. And well, we all remember 's video from yesterday morning with his horse, right? In the video, Salman actually went on to eat some leaves and turns out, he also liked them as can be seen in the video he shared on social media.

And well, it looks like it did not end at just that because the actor has now shared another video, this time riding the horse and having a fun time. In fact, Salman also put all that fodder on his head and let the horse eat off it. The video is a fun easy going one with Salman enjoying his time while he is at his farmhouse. In fact, the actor has been making the most of his time while stuck there amid the Coronavirus lockdown and so, these videos are keeping his fans entertained as well.

Check out Salman Khan's video right here:

Being taken for a ride... pic.twitter.com/Svayb3Mtxv — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Salman has been in the news for his contribution to the needy. The actor has sent out support to 25,000 workers who have been a part of various departments during the film shoot, and in fact, he also sent out additional essentials to them and the photo of the same has been doing the rounds on the internet. The actor has been hailed for this move of his among other things.

