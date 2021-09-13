Salman Khan enjoys sunrise in Cappadocia as he gears up for Tiger 3 shoot in Turkey

is an actor who doesn’t miss a chance to surprise his fans. Be it with a social media post or a movie announcement, everything about Salman tends to leave his fan army excited. Interestingly, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star is currently working on his much talked about Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and fans are keen to get every update about the movie. And now, Salman Khan has teased his fans with another update as he shared a beautiful click from Turkey. Yes! Salman is shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey’s Cappadocia.

For the uninitiated, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Salman Khan and will be shooting for a romantic number in Cappadocia it will be one of the costliest tracks in the series. And while the Tiger 3 team is already in Turkey for the shooting, the Read star seems to be enjoying his time there. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a stunning picture of himself enjoying the sunrise in Cappadocia. The pic featured Salman wearing a hooded jacket and standing near a railing as he watched the entire city. He captioned the image as, “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey”.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the song, a trade source told Pinkvilla that it is being shot with a whopping budget of around three crore rupees. “This time Adi and Maneesh wanted the romantic number to be shot in Cappadocia because of its unique landscape and fairy tale scenery – including underground cities, rock formations, cave dwellings, hot air balloon rides at sunrise and many more beautiful locations – all of which costs money,” the source added.

