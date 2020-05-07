Salman Khan & ex BB inmate Niketan Madhok pose at the actor’s farmhouse; Iulia Vantur calls them ‘supermodels’

Salman Khan & ex BB contestant Niketan Madhok earn the title of ‘super models’ from Iulia Vantur as they pose together at actors farmhouse

As we all know, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, is isolating at his Panvel farmhouse with his few family and friends, and thanks to social media, this Dabangg actor keeps updating his fans with new photos and videos. Although Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is at their Mumbai house, Salman has the company of sisters Arpita and Alvira and their families. Also, some of Salman Khan's friends are also quarantining at the actor's farmhouse which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vântur and Niketan Madhok. And today, Niketan Madhok, who was seen in Bigg Boss, shared a photo of Salman Khan from their farmhouse and in the photo, Salman, as always, looks dapper, as he is seen wearing a black tee with a cap and in the photo, both, Salman and Niketan are seen gazing at something, his caption read, “Will also show you what we are looking at...”

A few days back, the Dabangg actor sent out food packets and food ration to the needy and underprivileged people as he, along with, Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia and others queued up outside the farmhouse to transfer food to trucks. Later, Salman Khan posted a video on Instagram, in which he is seen loading ration sacks in trucks, and bullock carts, lorries and mini trucks. Earlier, Salman Khan had provided financial support to 25,000 daily wage workers from the industry that were hit by the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Also, Salman Khan has been posting videos on social media educating people about the novel coronavirus and asking his fans to stay home and follow the lockdown guidelines issued by the government.

Earlier, during an interview, Salman Khan got talking about life in lockdown and how he feels that staying at his farmhouse feels like staying in the Bigg Boss house. “Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It’s beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone,” shared the actor. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring , and although the film was slated to release on Eid 2020, however, due to the lockdown, it is unsure whether Salman will stick to the original date or push the film.

Check out Salman Khan's photo with ex BB contestant Niketan here

