Salman Khan exempted from appearing in court over poaching case owing to COVID 19 crisis

Salman Khan was earlier given a five-year term of imprisonment by a trial court. However, he was granted bail later on.

has been granted relief from appearing in the court in connection with the blackbuck poaching case on Tuesday. For the unversed, this is related to the appeal made by the actor against the five-year sentence issued on him due to the aforementioned 1998 case. His lawyer requested the absence of the actor in front of the Jodhpur court during the hearing of the case. Now, a crucial decision has been made in connection with this very matter.

Brajesh Panwar, Additional District and Sessions Judge, has reportedly granted the reason after Salman Khan’s counsel stated that traveling would be risky for the actor during this time owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in both Jodhpur and Mumbai. Moreover, the court has also announced the next hearing date which is January 16, 2021. Talking about Salman, he was asked to appear at the hearing even before the lockdown period in March.

For the unversed, a trial court sentenced Salman Khan to five years of imprisonment on April 5, 2018, after being convicted of poaching a blackbuck which is a rare and endangered animal. However, the actor sought suspension from the same at the Jodhpur district and sessions court. He was granted bail later on. The other accused in the case including , Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and have been acquitted by the trial court. However, their acquittal was challenged by the state government in the upper court.

