Salman Khan exempted from Blackbuck poaching case once more, asked to appear on 6 February next.

According to a PTI report, Salman Khan was asked to appear in connection with the hearing of a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to 5 years of imprisonment.

may or may not be busy with the shooting of his films, but the coronavirus pandemic has helped the actor steer clear of legal doors. As per several reports, Salman was slated to appear in the controversial blackbuck poaching case before the district and sessions court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. However, he was exempted as the actor's lawyer cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason.

According to a PTI report, Salman was asked to appear in connection with the hearing of a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to five years of imprisonment. However, his legal counsel Nishant Bora, said that the actor's travel could not be risked.

He told PTI, "We submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance considering the pandemic situation and the possible risk to his safety during travel." The court understood the reason and Sessions Judge Devendra Kachhawaha directed Salman Khan to appear in the court on the next date of hearing on 6 February. It will now be seen if Salman appears before the court on the mentioned date.

For the unversed, the blackbuck poaching case dates back to the '90s. In 2018, Salman's co-stars , , Neelam, and Sonali Bendre were accused of the same charges but were acquitted by the court. As for Salman, the actor was grabted bail after spending 3 days in jail.

Currently, the actor is simultaneously shooting for Bigg Boss 14 and his next film Antim: The Final Truth in Film City in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan shoots for Antim: The Final Truth in a bio bubble as a strict precaution against COVID 19

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×