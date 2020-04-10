Salman Khan expresses gratitude towards fans for abiding by lockdown rules; Says, 'Thank you for listening'

Salman Khan has recently shared a message for all his fans thanking them for abiding by the lockdown rules amid the Coronavirus crisis. Check out his latest Instagram post.

We all remember how shared his Coronavirus lockdown story a few days back and informed everyone about being stranded along with nephew Nirvaan at his Panvel residence. The superstar also urged his fans to stay home and keep themselves safe in the video which he had shared on his social media handles. Now, the Bharat actor has shared yet another post in which he has expressed his gratitude towards the fans for abiding by the rules of COVID-19 lockdown.

The superstar has shared two pictures along with the post which showcase empty roads and closed shutters. What Salman means to say through these pictures is quite clear from his caption that reads, “Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1.” As we all know, there were multiple celebratory occasions in the past few days but everyone continued following the lockdown rules instead as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, check out Salman Khan’s post below:

The Radhe actor has generously offered to help 25,000 daily wage earners of the film industry amid the lockdown period thereby garnering appreciation from everyone. According to media reports, he has received the details of 16,000 workers and has already started transferring money to them. On the work front, Salman will be next seen in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. He will be seen alongside Pooja Hedge in the 2021 movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

