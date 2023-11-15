Salman Khan expresses heartfelt gratitude for Tiger 3's record breaking opening; calls it 'close to my heart'

Maneesh Sharma's film Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has recently been released in theaters, generating a lot of enthusiasm. The movie has received acclaim from both fans and critics. The movie achieved its biggest opening to date, releasing uniquely on a Sunday to align with the Diwali holiday, and earned Rs 44 crore. Salman Khan is excited about the groundbreaking success of Tiger 3 and has recently reacted to it.

Salman Khan on Tiger 3’s record-smashing opening

During the weekend, Tiger 3 earned 148.50 crore in India and a total of 240 crore globally at the box office! This marked the best opening weekend in the careers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and it also set a new record for the biggest opening in the Tiger franchise. Recently Salman Khan has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and audience for showering their love on the film which is close to his heart.

Salman Khan said in a statement, “I’m delighted with the response from the audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story. Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.”

About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Salman Khan reprises his familiar role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, in the film set within the Yash Raj Films spy universe. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie features Katrina Kaif returning as Zoya Humaimi, the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. Shridhar Raghavan wrote the screenplay, Anckur Chaudhry created the dialogue, and Aditya Chopra crafted the story.

Emraan Hashmi becomes part of the Tiger 3 cast, playing the role of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. The movie also features Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan portraying Kabir from War.

The movie was released this month on November 12, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations.

