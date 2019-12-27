Salman Khan expresses his gratitude towards fans for wishing him on his birthday; View Post

Salman Khan recently took to his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude towards fans for wishing him on his birthday. Check out his latest Instagram post.

Superstar celebrated his 54th birthday with great pomp and show along with his near and dear ones from the film fraternity. Attending the birthday bash were the likes of , , Kichcha Sudeep, Sunil Grover, Salim Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma and many others. The Dabangg 3 actor cut his cake in the presence of his family members and was seen holding little Ahil while doing so the video of which became viral on social media.

Like always, the Radhe actor recently took to his Instagram handle and thanked all his fans for wishing him on his birthday. Salman has also shared a video along with the post in which he can be seen waving to a huge crowd of fans outside his apartment in the city. Well, the Dabangg 3 actor kept it simple as usual and wore an all – black full sleeve t – shirt as he looked out of his apartment and greeted all his fans.

Check out Salman Khan’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Inside photos and videos from Bhai's last night party)

Well, it calls for double celebrations for the entire Khan family as Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has also given birth to a little angel today who has been named Ayat. The year ends on a good note for Salman Khan as his latest release Dabangg 3 has already been termed a blockbuster hit. He will be next seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is scheduled for Eid 2020 release.

Credits :Instagram

Read More