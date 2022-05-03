Salman Khan extends greetings on Eid, shares PICS of him wishing fans from his residence balcony

Salman Khan has extended Eid greetings to his fans and followers. On the holy and festive occasion, the actor took to his social media space, and shared a couple of photos featuring himself. Dressed in a navy-blue kurta, Salman can be seen wishing the thousands of fans gathered outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in the Bandra locality of Mumbai.

In the first picture, one can see the actor striking the thumbs up pose, while the next shows his back, while he faces a massive crowd. Sharing these photos, Salman captioned the post, “Wishing all Eid Mubarak”. Netizens flooded the post with likes and comments in no time. It should be noted that, owing to the actor has made his Eid-special balcony appearance after three years.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post on Eid:

Meanwhile, Times of India reported that Salman’s Eid bash will be hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma at their residence this time, and will be attended by several celebs from the industry. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” a source was quoted saying to TOI. The report also claimed that invites are also being sent for the Eid bash and preparations for the same are going on a large scale.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in the much-talked-about Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with Salman Khan again: He has changed; In his mind, I have changed