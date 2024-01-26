Salman Khan extends heartfelt wishes on Republic Day 2024; keeps his message short and simple

Today, on January 26, the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day, the special event marking the day when our constitution came into effect. Whilst several Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others made posts on their social media and extended warm wishes, Bollywood star Salman Khan too dropped a sweet wish for his fans and followers.

Salman Khan extends wishes to fans on Republic Day 2024

A while back, Salman Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to wish his social media family on the special occasion of Republic Day 2024. Keeping it short and sweet wrote, the Tiger 3 star, “Wishing A Very Happy Republic Day To All”

Take a look:

Nonetheless, the actor being one of the most celebrated stars yet again stirred the internet. As soon as Salman posted the wish on his timeline, several fans reacted to the post, extending Republic Day wishes to him as well. A fan commented, “Very happy Republic day bhai....Keep smiling. Jai Hind,” while another user commented, “Happy Republic Day Boss.”

Salman Khan fulfills his promise by meeting a 9-year-old fan after five years

Recently, Salman Khan yet again won the hearts of the fans after he fulfilled his promise of meeting a nine-year-old fan, who battled cancer after 9 rounds of chemotherapy and four of radiation. The actor met him last year in December at his Bandra house.

As a matter of fact, Salman met the little fan in 2018 for the first time while he was just four and was undergoing chemotherapy at the Tata Memorial Center in Mumbai. According to a report published in the Indian Express, Jaganbeer’s mother Sukhbir Kaur had shared how Salman’s team was in touch with them and even made arrangements for the reunion. She revealed, “The reunion was not just a happy occasion for me, but a testimony to my son’s struggles with cancer and visual impairment."

Salman Khan's work front

Last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif, Salman will be collaborating with Karan Johar after nearly 25 years with The Bull. The ambitious action film inspired by true events will feature him essaying the role of a paramilitary officer.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that he will start shooting for the Vishnuvardhan directorial in February 2024.

