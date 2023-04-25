Salman Khan exudes glow in new pic from Dubai; Superstar flashes smile as he poses with his little fans

Superstar Salman Khan is currently enjoying the release of his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. Amid enjoying a positive response at the box office, Salman recently jetted off to Dubai to celebrate Eid with his fans there. Last night, the actor took to social media and treated fans with a dapper picture of himself.

Salman Khan looks all things dapper in new picture

In the picture, Salman is seen sporting an all-black outfit and looks absolutely dapper. He is seen posing with Dubai's skyline in the backdrop. The actor looks handsome in his clean-shaven avatar. His toned physique can give young actors a run for their money. Along with the picture, Salman wrote, "#Dubai." He also shared a picture on his Instagram story in which he posed with his little fans. Along with the picture, he used his song Chotu Motu from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman looked happy as he posed with the kids. Have a look:

After he shared his solo picture, fans were seen gushing over his looks. A fan wrote, "Looking handsome and glamorous as ever!" Another fan wrote, "Most handsome man." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan received mixed reviews from critics but despite that, the film has been performing well at the box office. The audience loved Salman and Pooja's chemistry in the film.

Work front

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is all set to be seen in Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will hit theatres on Diwali 2023.

