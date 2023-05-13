Salman Khan exudes swag in casual attire at Mumbai airport as he jets off amidst heavy security; WATCH

It is always a visual treat for the fans to spot Salman Khan outside his house. For the past couple of days, the actor has been in the headlines for the death threats he has been receiving and it is for this reason that the actor is always surrounded by heavy security. Well, it was reported that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor will be heading to Kolkata for his ‘Da-Bang’ tour and today he was snapped at Mumbai’s private airport flying from the city amidst heavy security.

Salman Khan snapped at Mumbai’s private airport

As always, Salman Khan exuded swag and style as she was snapped at Mumbai’s private airport. He looked dapper in a casual outfit. The actor wore a plain black tee that he paired over blue denim and black boots. Salman could be seen talking on the phone as he got down from the car and very stylishly posed for the paparazzi waiting for him. He waved at them and flaunted a faint smile. Well, we could also spot a golden watch on one of his wrists that shone brightly. Salman was accompanied by his staff members and heavy security. Even Maniesh Paul was present with him and he stood at the gate for the superstar. The moment Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor came towards him, they hugged each other.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Salman is reportedly shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Tiger 3. SRK will be seen in a special appearance as Pathaan in the film. If reports are to be believed the superstars are currently shooting in Madh Island with high security. Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in important roles. Salman is yet to announce his next film after Tiger 3. Recently, his brother and actor Sohail Khan said that he is working on a project currently and Salman is his first choice. The project could potentially be a major action film.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan looks all things dapper in new PIC; Fans can't stop gushing over him