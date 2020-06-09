Salman Khan eyes Diwali release for Radhe, reworking his dates for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan had been spending his time at Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown. Now, as the lockdown’s first phase of unlock has begun, reports state that the actor is planning the schedule of his three films, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Guns of North.

Finally, after weeks of being in lockdown, the first phase of unlocking has begun and many film stars will be returning to work. Speaking of this, prior to the lockdown, and were shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film’s shoot was going on and the actor had blocked Eid 2020 for its release. However, the nation went into lockdown and the release was postponed. Prior to this, Salman also had announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde and reports also were rife that he would be a part of Aayush Sharma’s remake of Mulshi Pattern.

Now, as the unlock 1 has begun, the superstar will also be returning to work and as per the latest report in Mid-Day, Salman is already planning the schedule of three films. As per the daily’s report, Salman has chalked out the plan of returning to work on his three films. Reportedly, first, Salman will shoot for the remaining song of Radhe with Disha. Initially, the shoot was planned in Azerbaijan. However, now, as per the report, it will be shot in a studio. Also, all the remaining work on the film will be reportedly completed post lockdown.

The report stated that Salman and makers are apparently eyeing a Diwali release for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A source close to the Khan family informed told the daily, “First, Salman will film the Radhe song with Disha Patani. The number was originally supposed to be shot in Azerbaijan, but now they will film it in a studio. Some patchwork shoot is pending as well. The makers are eyeing a Diwali release.” Apart from this, reportedly, Salman is reworking his dates to adjust schedule in a way to meet Eid 2021 release of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film star Pooja Hegde with Salman and is a collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji. As per the report, “the team is currently reworking the dates. Salman has his heart set on the film. After being unable to meet his fans on Eid this year, he wants to bowl them over with his 2021 Eid offering.” Apart from this, Salman also has a special role in Aayush Sharma starrer Guns of North which is the Hindi remake of Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. As per the daily's report, the shoot of the same will begin in Mid-July, and Salman will join the crew only in the last leg. In the film, he plays a Sikh cop.

Well, surely it looks like the superstar Khan is all set to begin work post the lockdown break and is planning a whole lot of entertainment for his fans. Amid the lockdown too, Salman kept his fans engaged with his music numbers like Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina and Bhai Bhai. On Eid, he released a special song Bhai Bhai that spoke of unity among people. Each of Salman’s songs was a huge hit. Salman wrote the songs and crooned them too. Tere Bina starred Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman and was shot in and around his Panvel Farmhouse. Each of the music numbers by Salman got an exhilarating response. Not just this, a few days ago, a report stated that Salman is apparently working on a script of a love story too amid the lockdown. Now, with the lockdown being lifted, Bhaijaan’s fans can gear up to see him in his work mode as the star is planning the schedule of his upcoming films.

Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Prabhudheva and is Salman’s third collaboration with the director after Dabangg 3 and Wanted. In the film, Salman will be seen as an undercover cop. The poster was released back in 2019 and it left fans excited for the film. Also, amid the lockdown, Salman has been doing his bit to help those whose lives have been affected by the COVID 19 outbreak. From helping cine and television workers to providing ration, Salman has been helping whoever he can amid the lockdown. Also, the actor has been spreading awareness via his social media handles and has been urging people to stay at home amid the lockdown. A day back, Salman shared a video of cleaning his farmhouse with his friends and spread a message of Swachh Bharat.

