Salman Khan eyes Eid 2021 box office weekend for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid 2020. It seems like Salman Khan will keep his Eidi promise by releasing the movie over the Eid 2021 weekend.

With theatres reopening and films resuming filming, it is only a matter of time that fans will see some of the biggest releases of 2020 announcing the new release dates. There were a number of highly anticipated movies of the year, including 's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was slated to release during Eid 2020 but COVID-19 induced lockdown shattered Salman's plans. It is now reported that the Bigg Boss 14 host is now eyeing Eid 2021 for the movie's release.

Sources informed Mid-Day that the Prabhudheva-directorial's new release was discussed during a meeting on Monday this week. The meeting was attended co-producers Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Nikhil Namit along with Salman. It has been reported that the makers were considering the Republic Day weekend for the movie's release. But low footfall in theatres since the reopening left them disappointed.

"Considering Radhe is a big-budget movie, the makers calculated that it will earn in the ballpark of Rs 120 crore, if released in the current circumstances," the source informed the publication. Keeping this in mind, the producers and distributors, handled by Yash Raj Films, felt "it would be wise to release it on May 12, 2021, thus keeping Salman's tradition of Eid offerings alive."

Radhe recently completed its schedule outside Mumbai a week ago. Salman was seen announcing the wrap of the schedule in a video. The superstar was joined by , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda on the sets. The team reunited after seven months of lockdown. Watch the video here: WATCH: Salman Khan announces 'It's a wrap' as he completes shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

