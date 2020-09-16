Salman Khan fans are beyond excited for Radhe as Randeep Hooda resumes dubbing; Latter shares he's 'grateful'

Randeep Hooda took to social media to share a photo of himself as he resumed dubbing post his surgery for Salman Khan, Disha Patani co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Salman-Randeep starrer has been a highly anticipated film and hence, fans are beyond excited.

Recently, reports have been coming in that , and others may soon resume shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Amid this, Randeep Hooda, who recently underwent surgery, resumed dubbing for the film that co-stars Salman, Disha and Jackie Shroff. Taking to social media, Randeep announced that he has kick-started the dubbing for Radhe again post recovery. However, the most excited were fans of Randeep, Salman as it meant that the film was one step closer to be being complete.

Taking to Twitter, Randeep shared a photo in a black tee as he smiled and wrote, "Grateful to be back at work #Radhe." The actor had undergone surgery for his leg and after his recovery, he resumed work for the film. As soon as the actor took to social media to share the photo and news of resuming work on dubbing for Radhe, fans of Salman and Randeep went berserk. Many quoted the times in the past the two actors have worked on films like Sultan and Kick. Fans claimed that Radhe too would turn out to be a 'blockbuster.'

A fan wrote back to Randeep, "Jaise sultan me tum hit lage the waise hi radhe me super hit lagoge." Another expressed his opinion on Salman and Randeep's film and wrote, "Really excited for this movie whole Haryana is waiting for your movie with megastar Salman khan."

Take a look at Randeep's post from dubbing session of Radhe & fan replies:

Grateful to be back at work #Radhe pic.twitter.com/hh8V3Ehpb5 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 16, 2020

Eagerly Waiting For RADHE!

FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW Guaranteed! pic.twitter.com/D8MSL1VQcc — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 16, 2020

All TIME BLOCKBUSTER IS LOADING#radhey — C A P T A I O N (@addicted4salman) September 16, 2020

Jaise sultan me tum hit lage the waise hi radhe me super hit lagoge pic.twitter.com/RU8pzSUcV1 — Prabhas (@Prabhas_1_) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that Salman may also be gearing up to resume the shoot of the remaining portions of the film soon. Radhe was announced last year in November and it stars Randeep as the antagonist. It is being helmed by Prabhudheva. The film stars Salman as an undercover cop and when the first look poster was unveiled fans were left excited. Every year, Salman's film releases on EID. However, this year, due to COVID 19 pandemic, it has been postponed. A new release date is yet to be announced.

