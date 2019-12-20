Salman Khan fans show their excitement by trending #Dabangg3day on social media

Today, as Dabangg 3 releases, fans are trending #Dabangg3day on social media. The fan clubs have been sharing photos and videos of Salman Khan on social media.

, Kiccha Sudeep and starrer Dabangg 3 hit the screens today. The movie had created a buzz since the announcement. Fans were eagerly waiting to watch the movie and that day has finally arrived. Salman Khan's fans are going to any extent to promote Dabangg 3. Everyone is just going crazy all around. Today, as Dabangg 3 releases, fans are trending #Dabangg3day on social media. The fan clubs have been sharing photos and videos of Salman Khan on social media.

Some fans have started the day with a bike rally by promoting the movie, a fan sharing the video wrote, "And here begins our rituals for #Dabangg3Day ! Starting with Bike Rally ! Ready To Rock @BeingSalmanKhan bhai Love You." Sharing Dabangg 3 poster, a fan wrote, "Finally #Dabangg3Day #Dabangg3Today #Dabangg3 Positive #Dabangg3Review 's Swagat Karo #ChulbulPandey ka." Some are dancing and celebrating the release. They wrote, "And @BeingSalmanKhan Movie Celebration Without Dance And Music is Incomplete and here we go for dance #Dabangg3Day." Fans are going crazy trending #Dabangg3day.

Check out the photos and videos here:

#Dabangg3Day

This is just a beginning ! We will show you what Real Celebration Looks Like Get Ready To Get Double Celebration From Us. #Dabangg3Day pic.twitter.com/Zx3GKlq899 — vinayshetty (@thalapathyvinay) December 20, 2019

And here begins our rituals for #Dabangg3Day ! Starting with Bike Rally ! Ready To Rock @BeingSalmanKhan bhai Love You pic.twitter.com/NIhKqHFOXw — Chulbul Robinhood Pandey Ka Fan (@TSKH_official) December 20, 2019

And @BeingSalmanKhan Movie Celebration Without Dance And Music is Incomplete and here we go for dance #Dabangg3Day pic.twitter.com/jKJwBfU6wo — Chulbul Robinhood Pandey Ka Fan (@TSKH_official) December 20, 2019

Wht the movie made by @PDdancing hatss off uh sir the 1st half was mind-blowing outstanding nd performance giving by @BeingSalmanKhan & @saieemmanjrekar combination i really feel so cute now its time for some action with #Dabangg3Day /5 Family pack pic.twitter.com/unH1iIb2Pk — ChulBul Pandey Rules™ (@ISalman_Rules) December 20, 2019

Well, Salman will definitely be happy on seeing this. Right? Talking about Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva, the film is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The movie also stars Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Saiee Manjrekar. The movie is all dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. Sonakshi and Arbaaz will be reprising their roles as Rajjo and Makkhanchand Pandey while Sudeep will be seen as the antagonist in the film and locking horns with Chulbul Pandey.

