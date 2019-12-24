Salman Khan Fans vs Akshay Kumar Fans: Dabangg 3 box office scam, Khiladi Kumar's citizenship trend on Twitter

Salman Khan Fans vs Akshay Kumar Fans: Akshay Kumar fans started claiming that Dabangg 3's box office report was not true and on that Salman Khan fans started trending CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY.

, , Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep starrer Dabangg 3 hit the theaters on 20th December 2019. The movie made around 73,00,00,000 in its first weekend crossing the first weekend collections and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh which had collected Rs 70.67 crore and , Vidya Balan, , starrer Mission Mangal which had collected Rs 67.39 crore. But as soon as the weekend box office report of Dabangg 3 was out, DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM started trending on social media.

According to reports, this scam was spread wide by fans as Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 broke Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal records which fumed Akki's fans. The fans started claiming that Dabangg 3's box office report was not true. They were fake. Some wrote, "Dabangg 3 4th Day (Monday) Collection Early Trends 11cr. Manipulate karke 15cr aayega kal DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM." While some wrote, "Dabangg 3 dekhne ke baad zaher maangta h apun DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM." Some even compared it with Mardaani 2 and wrote, "In major Multiplexes(Sunday shows) Dabangg 3 shows were getting cancelled due to No Occupancy & that show were given to Mardani 2 &PPOW!! But still Taran dalla gave 32cr on sunday. DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM."

Check out the tweets here:

It’s true that Dabangg 3 Doing Well on Sunday at the Box Office but also #Dabangg3 created History of Manipulation with 13Crores approx on its’s First Weekend itself ! DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM pic.twitter.com/GBzgTIxUlw — Sandeep Pathak (@PathakAKDevotee) December 23, 2019

DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM CAA protesters are actually undercover secret agents trying to save the country from Dabangg 3 pic.twitter.com/iPINgnfdYR — Debajyoti Ghosh (@flyingtablefan) December 23, 2019

Sara paisa akele khayega

Logon ko kaam nhi dega DABANGG 3 BOX OFFICE SCAM pic.twitter.com/v2TBOUlzyO — Deb@akki (@Debakki1) December 23, 2019

Race 3 - LASHEIN

Bharat - LASHEIN

Dabangg 3 - LASHEIN

Lashon Ki Hattrick

Shame on you @BeingSalmanKhan DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM pic.twitter.com/BW8QXIe23Z — Jaswant (@jaswant_akki_9) December 23, 2019

As soon as Akki's fans started this, Bhai's fans started lashing out Akshay Kumar fans. They started trending CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY. One wrote,"From box office collection to citizenship, his scams are everywhere. Next level chutiya Akshay CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY." While the other wrote, "Toronto is my home, after I retire from this industry I will settle in Canada" CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY."

Check out the tweets here:

DABANGG 3 Successfully passed in it's Monday test. Expected 4th day: 12-13cr Total footfalls (1st 3 days): 58.82 Lakhs Tuesday 5th looks around 12cr day. HAWASI DARINDA AKKI KUMAR CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY — MrSmartBeast (@MrSmartbeast) December 23, 2019

Chakki Kumar :- "Me M****d hu jo isme aya "

Good Newz Opening 1000cr for Sure CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY pic.twitter.com/nIGKGYtAp1 — Salmaniac Mojamil Khan (@KhanMojamil) December 23, 2019

No one can take Panga with Salmaniacs tumari aukaad abhi Sikh what whole week GoodNewz tho gayo @akshaykumar mind your fans they are unfortunately most negative ppl on the planet

CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY — BeingSohelsayyed (@BSohelsayyed) December 23, 2019

Pic 1 - CANADIAN Akshay Kumar claiming He hasn't been to Canada in last 7 years..

Pic 2 - He has been to Canada in 2014 along with Mika Singh and others..

FAKE DESHBHAKT's lies exposed... CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY pic.twitter.com/sMu9s3uSPM — BEING ADHARVẞẞ SALMANIAC (@iBeingAdharv) December 23, 2019

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3 and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Good Newwz which will be releasing on 27th December 2019.

