Salman Khan Fans vs Akshay Kumar Fans: Dabangg 3 box office scam, Khiladi Kumar's citizenship trend on Twitter

Salman Khan Fans vs Akshay Kumar Fans: Akshay Kumar fans started claiming that Dabangg 3's box office report was not true and on that Salman Khan fans started trending CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY.
2679 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep starrer Dabangg 3 hit the theaters on 20th December 2019. The movie made around 73,00,00,000 in its first weekend crossing the first weekend collections Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh which had collected Rs 70.67 crore and Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu starrer Mission Mangal which had collected Rs 67.39 crore. But as soon as the weekend box office report of Dabangg 3 was out, DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM started trending on social media. 

According to reports, this scam was spread wide by Akshay Kumar fans as Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 broke Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal records which fumed Akki's fans. The fans started claiming that Dabangg 3's box office report was not true. They were fake. Some wrote, "Dabangg 3 4th Day (Monday) Collection Early Trends 11cr. Manipulate karke 15cr aayega kal DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM." While some wrote, "Dabangg 3 dekhne ke baad zaher maangta h apun DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM." Some even compared it with Mardaani 2 and wrote, "In major Multiplexes(Sunday shows) Dabangg 3 shows were getting cancelled due to No Occupancy & that show were given to Mardani 2 &PPOW!! But still Taran dalla gave 32cr on sunday. DABANGG3 BOX OFFICE SCAM."

Check out the tweets here:

As soon as Akki's fans started this, Bhai's fans started lashing out Akshay Kumar fans. They started trending CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY. One wrote,"From box office collection to citizenship, his scams are everywhere. Next level chutiya Akshay CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY." While the other wrote, "Toronto is my home, after I retire from this industry I will settle in Canada" CITIZENSHIP SCAMMER AKSHAY."

Check out the tweets here:

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3 and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Good Newwz which will be releasing on 27th December 2019. 

Also Read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's action flick witnesses a drop on Monday

Credits :Twitter

