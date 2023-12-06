Salman Khan feels 'jealous' of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's modest house; 'She has given me a complex'

The 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) kicked off with grandeur at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent personalities, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahesh Bhatt, among others. In a lighthearted moment during his speech, Salman Khan amusingly compared Mamata Banerjee's residence to his own house in Mumbai, expressing a touch of envy towards her cozy abode.

Salman Khan harbors envy over the fact that Mamata Banerjee's residence is smaller than his own

Addressing the audience at the opening ceremony, Salman Khan remarked, "When Didi invited me to her house, my only thought was, 'I really want to see if her house is as small as they say.' Is it smaller than my house or not? One day, Anil Kapoor invited me over, and he said, 'Let’s go to the first floor.' But there were still four other floors. I think now it has become even bigger. I asked him if he had called me over just to make me feel jealous of his house. Coming back to Didi, I must admit, I'm jealous that her house is actually smaller than mine."

The actor also shared When Shatrughan Sinha visits his house, there's a significant issue as finding space to sit becomes a challenge. He has a modest setup with one room, a small kitchen, and a bedroom – an essential space because sleeping while standing is quite a feat. The Race 3 actor expressed a mix of amusement and envy, noting that Mamata Banerjee, despite her prominent position, has a residence that is actually smaller than his.

Advertisement

"I don’t wish for a smaller house but she has given me a big complex. It only shows how simple people are and we don’t need that much", the actor added.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman returned as the enigmatic RAW agent in Tiger 3, released on November 12, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, part of a cinematic universe including Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, follows Tiger's quest to clear his name from treason accusations.

Tiger 3 set historic records globally and became the second-largest opener for a YRF spy universe film, marking a significant success in the Tiger franchise. The actor's upcoming projects, including an action film directed by Vishnu Vardhan and Tiger vs. Pathaan, promise more cinematic thrills.

ALSO READ: WATCH: CM Mamata Banerjee remembers Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan at KIFF 2023 as they give it a miss