Salman Khan finds his leading lady for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Kriti Sanon?

A day back, Salman Khan left his fans surprised by announcing his next film post Radhe with Sajid Nadiadwala titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, a report stated that Kriti Sanon might be the leading lady opposite Salman in his 2021’s release.

When it comes to naming one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, ’s name comes to mind. The star of films like Dabangg, Bharat, Race 3 and more, Salman has managed to make a special place in people’s hearts and every time the Bhaijaan announces a project, his fans go into a frenzy. Speaking of this, a day back, Salman announced his next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji. Now, a report stated that Kriti Sanon might be paired opposite Salman in the same.

As per a report in Filmfare, Salman’s next might bring a fresh pairing on the big screen in which Kriti might be cast opposite the superstar. The report mentioned that the details about the storyline and plot are not yet out but the leading lady of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali might be Kriti. Interestingly, Kriti has visited the sets of Bigg Boss 9 with once during the promotional spree of her film. With Kriti and Salman’s fresh pairing coming forth, the audience might get attracted to the theatres.

(Also Read: Salman Khan's new film title 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' leaves fans confused; See Reactions)

Meanwhile, Salman is currently shooting for Bigg Boss 13 and his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe will bring together and Salman who were briefly seen together in Bharat. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and at the muhurat puja, all the stars were present. Radhe is all set to release on Eid 2020 and will clash with ’s Laxmmi Bomb. Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen next in Bachchan Pandey with that will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Credits :Filmfare

Read More