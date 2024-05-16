Salman Khan Firing Case: High Court demands inquiry report on alleged suicide of accused in custody

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made headlines after a firing incident that took place outside his Bandra residence. Six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Anuj Thapan, a suspect in the case, reportedly took his own life on May 1.

However, his mother raised suspicions of foul play, alleging that he was murdered. Now, the high court has requested a status report on the inquiry into the case.

HC asks status report on alleged suicide of accused in Salman Khan case

Anuj Thapan, accused in the Salman Khan house shooting incident, has reportedly taken his own life. However, investigations were ongoing. According to reports from news agency PTI, the Bombay high court (HC) has requested an update on the investigation into the purported suicide of a suspect.

A bench comprising justices Sandeep Marne and Neela Gokhale also instructed for the preservation of CCTV footage from the police station and the call records of the involved police officers.

The plea was submitted by Rita Devi, mother of Anuj Thapan, who passed away on May 1 while in the restroom of the crime branch's Mumbai lock-up. Alleging foul play, Rita claimed her son was murdered despite police assertions that Thapan committed suicide.

The petition stated Thapan suffered physical abuse and torture while in police custody. Devi urged the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate her son's death. An accidental death report (ADR) was lodged, and the investigation was handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 3, Shinde told PTI.

Devi's legal representatives pressed for the inquiry to be transferred to the CBI, citing the elapsed 14-day period since Thapan's demise. The court stated it could not blindly transfer the investigation and requested updates on both inquiries.

More about Salman Khan firing case

On April 14, there was a shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence, the Galaxy Apartment, located in Mumbai's Bandra area. Lawrence Bishnoi, currently held in Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, believed to be residing in either the United States or Canada, have been connected to the shooting incident.

