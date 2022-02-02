Salman Khan flaunts his chiseled body as he gets back in shape & it'll inspire you to hit the gym

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has a lot of exciting projects lined up for his fans that have left them jumping with joy. One of the much-awaited films is the sequel of the super hit Tiger series. Salman has already begun shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and reportedly only the last leg of the film is remaining to be shot. But, before that can happen it looks like the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is taking his fitness game quite seriously and working hard to get back in shape.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a picture of him in the gym as he flaunts his chiselled body. The actor can be seen facing his back towards the camera and we have to admit his back looks perfectly toned with those cuts and muscles. We bet this picture is too hot to handle for all the Bhaijaan fans. Sharing this pic, the Wanted actor wrote, “Getting back!” The moment he shared the snap, his fans filled the comments section with loads of love. One fan even wrote, “Welcome back”.

Take a look:

Recently, Salman Khan was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. On Sunday evening, he took the opportunity to share the news with his fans on ‘gram.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared the photo from the award function on ‘gram. In the photo, he was seen holding the prestigious award. While sharing the photograph, Salman wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”

