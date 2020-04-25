Salman Khan flaunts his rugged look as he poses for a PHOTO from his farmhouse amid Coronavirus lockdown

Salman Khan has our attention with his social media post once again and fans definitely can't seem to stop gushing over him. Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has caused people to get stuck to where they were and so, is standard at his farmhouse in Panvel. And well, the actor sure has been sharing photos and videos on social media while trying to have a good time. Meanwhile, Salman also has company while at his farmhouse, including the likes of alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, among many others for that matter. From time to time, we get to see what have they all been up to and it is a sure shot treat for fans.

And well, amidst everything that has been happening, Salman decided to treat his fans with a selfie of his, and fans are every bit in awe of him. The photo has the actor posing by the camera and flaunting his rugged look while he is looking away from the camera. He is seen wearing a casual t-shirt in the dress and while everyone loves the photo, fans also wished him Ramadan in the comment section.

Check out Salman Khan's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Salman has also been in the news for his contribution in helping daily wage workers by providing them with money as well as daily essentials. The actor has always been on the forefront when it comes to providing relief, and in such testing times too, he has been doing exactly that.

