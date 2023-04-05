Salman Khan flaunts his six packs in shirtless pic, fans say ‘PATHANO ki ek Jhalak hi kaafi hai’

Salman Khan may not be that active on social media, but when he drops a picture it surely breaks the internet. All eyes are on him these days as his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to watch the film. Well, recently we saw him matching steps with Ram Charan and Venkatesh in the latest song from the film. Fans were still not over his South India look that now he is here with a new picture of him that will surely raise the temperature and how!

Salman Khan shares shirtless picture

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a picture of himself. In the picture, you will see him shirtless. He is sitting on his couch in a chill position and flaunting his chiselled and perfectly carved abs. The actor looks up, away from the camera and we bet this picture will get the temperatures raising. Sharing this picture, Salman wrote, “May look like it but definitely not chilling."

Check out the post:

Salman Khan work front

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid this year. The teaser of the movie released on January 25 made fans go crazy over the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.

