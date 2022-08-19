Salman Khan flaunts long hair amidst the beautiful locales of Leh-Ladakh as he shoots for Bhaijaan; PIC

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan on the silver screen ever since he announced several exciting projects. After Tiger 3 fans cannot wait to see Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. Recently, Salman along with his leading lady Pooja Hegde was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actors have flown to Leh-Ladakh to shoot for the film and now the actor has dropped a picture from the beautiful locales of Leh-Ladakh flaunting his long hair.