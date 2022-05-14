Salman Khan flaunts long locks in first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, begins shooting with Pooja Hegde

On Saturday, Salman Khan surprised his fans by sharing his first look from his upcoming film with Pooja Hegde. The film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, will star Salman Khan in the lead. Dropping the first look, Salman revealed that he has kicked off shooting for the film. In the first look, Salman is seen with long hair and cool sunglasses as he holds onto a steel railing. The actor covered one half of his face with his arm and one could only see his cool sunglasses and long hair.

Salman Khan begins shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Taking to his social media handle, Salman wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film …." In the photo, Salman could be seen clad in a denim black shirt over a black tee and jeans. The actor's signature bracelet also could be seen on his wrist as he began shooting for Pooja Hegde co-starrer. On Friday, Pooja Hegde also had shared her first photo from the sets of the film. Pooja looked excited to commence shooting with Salman on the romcom. She was seen flaunting a bracelet similar to Salman's on the sets.

Salman Khan's first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali:

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot in Mumbai

Just a few days ago, Pinkvilla had informed its readers in an exclusive report that Salman will be commencing shoot for the film in Mumbai itself. A source had informed us, "Salman will begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai. Farhad has already begun work on the pre-production formalities, and is excited to start filming." In another report by Mid-Day, it was revealed that a huge set has been constructed at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle for the shoot.

Reportedly, one of the sets is a metro station where the first scene of the film will be shot. The real metro station was not chosen for shooting due to the chances of overcrowding. Reportedly, the shooting schedule is for 10 days after which an extensive schedule will take place at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Apart from Salman and Pooja, Aayush Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are said to be a part of the film. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and backed by Salman Khan Films.

