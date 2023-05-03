Salman Khan flaunts toned muscles while enjoying summertime in pool; Netizens REACT to new PIC

On Wednesday afternoon, Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, took to Instagram and dropped a cool pic from his Panvel farmhouse.

Written by Sneha Hiro   |  Updated on May 03, 2023   |  04:48 PM IST  |  492
Picture courtesy: Instagram

Key Highlight

  • On Wednesday, superstar Salman Khan shared a new picture with his fans.
  • Netizens were mighty impressed after seeing his toned muscles.
  • Salman Khan is gearing up to shoot for Tiger 3 with Shah Rukh Khan.

Superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has shared a new picture on social media. Lately, he has been treating fans with his dapper clicks. He is a fitness enthusiast and never fails to hit the gym despite his hectic schedule. Salman keeps flaunting his chiselled body in the pictures. On Wednesday afternoon, Salman took to Instagram and dropped a cool picture from his Panvel farmhouse. 

Netizens are impressed by Salman Khan's new picture

In the picture, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is seen chilling in a swimming pool. He has his back turned to the camera and the actor flaunted his toned back. He also used the song Back to Life in the backdrop. Along with the picture, Salman wrote, "Back to life back to reality." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, it went viral on the Internet in no time. Netizens were seen praising his fit body. A user wrote, "Bring it on for tiger 3." Another user wrote, "Hollywood has Arnold, Dwayne, Stallone.. We have @BeingSalmanKhan." Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata commented, "Grown up hearing this one!! #nostalgia." 

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the shoot of Tiger 3. Reportedly, he will be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan today. The Pathaan star will be seen making a special appearance in the much-awaited film of 2023. The duo will be shooting for an adrenaline-pumping action sequence that will be shot for 7 days. Earlier, a source informed the makers took six months to write and visualise Pathaan’s entry in Tiger’s timeline. The source said, "When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman’s sequence was planned for Pathaan, the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that’s the biggest USP for audiences. So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan’s entry in Tiger’s timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full on paisa vasool entertainment that is also a spectacle for audiences."

Tiger 3 also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2023.

