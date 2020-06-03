Salman Khan following in dad Salim Khan’s footsteps to write a love story amid lockdown? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan has been making use of the lockdown to try different things. From singing to sketching, the Dabangg 3 star has done almost everything. However, a recent report claims, Salman has turned to writing, just like his dad and screenwriter Salim Khan, and is penning a love story amid the lockdown.

It has been a while since the country has been in lockdown mode to combat COVID 19 and amid this, Bollywood superstar had been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with a few close friends and family. Amid the lockdown, Salman turned to singing and produced 3 songs, Tere Bina, Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai with the help of his friends from the industry. However, it looks like the star has turned to another activity he loves amid the lockdown and it is writing.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman may be preparing a script of a love story amid the lockdown. The report revealed that Khan is using the time on his hands to work on a love story of a young couple. A source told the daily that Salman usually has a one-line idea in his mind due to his love for story-telling and then tries to work on it. Once again, the actor may have channelled his inner writer amid the lockdown and is reportedly coming up with the first draft of a love story and may even finish the same by end of the year.

A source told the daily, “Salman often comes up with one-line concepts; his keen interest in storytelling can presumably be attributed to writer-father Salim Khan. For long, he has had a love story about a young couple in mind. The lockdown seemed like an opportune time to revisit the idea. Salman has been dedicating a few hours daily to develop the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the year-end.”

Well, if this is true, Salman may be following in the footsteps of his father and writer Salim Khan. Meanwhile, recently, a video of Salman Khan cycling around the area near his farmhouse in Panvel went viral on social media. In the same, Salman was seen enjoying cycling amid the lockdown with friends. On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . It is helmed by Prabhudheva.

