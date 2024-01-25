Salman Khan fulfills his promise; meets young fan who battled cancer after 5 years and 9 rounds of chemotherapy

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. He is not only known for his acting but several philanthropic activities too. The actor yet again testified his heart of gold by keeping his promise of meeting a nine-year-old fan, Jaganbeer, after winning the cancer battle. The Tiger 3 actor met the fan in 2018 for the first time while he was just four and was undergoing chemotherapy at the Tata Memorial Center in Mumbai.

Salman Khan fulfills his commitment as he met young fan after five years

The much-loved star Salman Khan kept his word after he recently met his young fan, who battled cancer after 9 rounds of chemotherapy and four of radiation, last year in December at his Bandra house. Throughout these milestones, Sukhbir Kaur, the young boy's mother shared with the Indian Express how Salman’s team was in touch with them and even made arrangements for the reunion. He revealed, “The reunion was not just a happy occasion for me, but a testimony to my son’s struggles with cancer and visual impairment.”

Fans reaction to the actor's gesture

The heartfelt gesture of the actor won many hearts. A fan commented, “Man with golden heart,” while another fan wrote, “Proud to be your fan Salman Khan.

Diving into Salman Khan's first meeting with the fan

In the interview, Jaganbeer’s mother Sukhbir Kaur revealed that his son experienced vision loss due to a coin-sized cancerous tumor in his forehead that exerted pressure on a nerve. The family was suggested to take the little one to Delhi or Mumbai for treatment. Concerned about his son’s health, his family decided to bring him to Mumbai, meanwhile, the little one believed he was heading on to meet the superstar.

“Looking at his excitement over meeting Salman, we decided not to tell him the truth. We felt he would get scared, which could affect his condition adversely. Even after he was admitted to the hospital, we would keep promising him a visit from Salman,” she said.

According to the little one’s mother, the Improving Pediatric Cancer Care and Treatment (ImPaCCT) Foundation and NGO Anjeze Charitable Trust jointly reached out to the actor’s team and made a video. Although, the family was skeptical of the star coming to meet ‘common people’ like them, the actor pleasantly surprised them as he turned up to meet their son. Interestingly, Jaganbeer thought his parents were lying.

“He touched the actor’s face and shoulders, but was still unsure. Salman tried to convince him too, but he was still not convinced. Then, Jaganbeer touched the actor’s bracelet, something Salman always wears. He was so excited that he burst into laughter,” recalled the mother.

She went on to share with the news portal, “Jaganbeer had undergone chemotherapy the previous day. He was feeling weak and itchy all over. When Salman asked him about his wish, Jaganbeer, who was in pain and feeling restless, said he wished for the actor to scratch his back and shoulders. Looking at his condition, Salman told him to keep fighting and promised to meet him again if he obeyed him.”

