Salman Khan gazing at a little kid's expressions in this throwback PHOTO is cuteness overloaded; Take a look

Salman Khan holds a little kid in his arms and gazes at the latter's expressions in utter admiration as seen in a throwback picture posted on Instagram. Check it out.

Everybody knows about ’s weakness for children. The superstar loves spending time with his little fans which is evident from numerous pictures and videos which keep circulating on social media from time to time. We simply cannot get over his pictures and videos with nephew Ahil and niece Ayat which instantly get viral once they are up on the internet. There is no doubt that the childish innocence in the superstar comes out when he gets to spend time with kids.

And if you still do not believe us about the same then you should have a look at a throwback picture which we have found while scrolling through numerous feeds on Instagram. The superstar is seen holding a kid in his arms in the picture and gazing in admiration at the little munchkin’s cute expressions as the latter looks the other side. Salman looks dapper in an all-black t-shirt in the picture which is probably from the sets of one of his movies.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for his next movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva with whom Salman has a history of delivering multiple hits in the past. The superstar has also announced his new project for 2021 which has been titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He has been roped in opposite Pooja Hegde in the movie.

