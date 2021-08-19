Is Salman Khan gearing up to play the lead in No Entry sequel without Anees Bazmee helming it?

last took the screen by storm with his actioner Radhe and is currently devoting his time and energy to Tiger 3. The actor was set to leave for Russia with for the film's shoot. Now, according to a latest report in Bollywood Life, Salman also has No Entry sequel in the pipeline.

The actor will reportedly be reprising his role in the comedy which has helmed by Anees Bazmee. However, there's one catch. The filmmaker may not return to direct the No Entry sequel. A source revealed to the portal that Anees and Salman are not collaborating on No Entry sequel but that does not mean that the sequel will not begin

In fact, the source stated that work on the sequel is expected to begin with Salman Khan in the lead role. The sequel will reportedly be a bigger production than the original. As for the sequel director, the report revealed that a director has not yet been locked but soon another director will be roped in.

Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt recently that Salman is looking to return to the comedy genre after a spate of action films like Radhe and Bharat. Salman and Anees have previously worked on No Entry and Ready, both of which proved to be humongous hits at the box-office. We wonder who will helm the No Entry sequel if it is actually in the works.

