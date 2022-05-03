Salman Khan gets clicked as he greets fans from his apartment balcony on Eid; PICS
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma will be reportedly hosting Salman Khan’s annual bash this Eid.
According to a Times of India report, Salman’s Eid bash will be hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma at their residence this time, and will be attended by several celebs from the industry. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” a source was quoted saying to TOI. The report also claimed that invites are also being sent for the Eid bash and preparations for the same are going on a large scale.
Take a look at Salman Khan’s pictures on Eid:
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in the much-talked-about Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles.
