Salman Khan gets clicked as he greets fans from his apartment balcony on Eid; PICS

Keeping up with his annual tradition, this year too, Salman Khan greeted his fans on the holy occasion of Eid. The actor was clicked as he appeared on the balcony of his house Galaxy Apartments, in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen waving at fans gathered outside his house for a glance of the superstar. The actor donned a navy-blue kurta for the special occasion. Fans and media gathered in crowds to photograph the actor. After all, Salman did this for his fans after a gap of three years, owing to the pandemic. According to a Times of India report, Salman’s Eid bash will be hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma at their residence this time, and will be attended by several celebs from the industry. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” a source was quoted saying to TOI. The report also claimed that invites are also being sent for the Eid bash and preparations for the same are going on a large scale. Take a look at Salman Khan’s pictures on Eid:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in the much-talked-about Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan impresses with his ripped body in new PIC; Fan says 'Sallu rocked, everyone shocked'