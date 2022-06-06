Salman Khan gets security strengthened by Maharashtra Home Department after threat letter to him & Salim Khan

Salman Khan had made it to the headlines right after Sidhu Moose Wala’s death when a video of the Bishnoi group, who claimed to have killed the Punjabi singer and rapper, threatening the actor went viral. His security was also tightened after this. But it was only yesterday that Salim Khan found a letter with dire threats for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor in Bandra. This news got everyone tensed and according to the latest tweet by ANI, we have learned that Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened actor Salman Khan's security.

Salman Khan’s security strengthened by the Maharashtra home department

Taking to their Instagram handle, ANI wrote, “Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5”. For the unversed, yesterday according to the reports in Times Of India, Bandra Police had registered an offence against unknown persons after a letter with threats was found. Police had said that the letter with threats was found by Salim Khan’s security staff. Salman Khan’s father goes for a morning walk every day as a part of his daily routine and there is a location where he typically takes a break. It was on the same bench that a chit had been left. Police have further added that this letter consisted of threats for both Salman and Salim Khan. “Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga” was written on that letter. Reports suggest that Police are checking on the CCTV footage in the Bandstand area and making enquiries among locals to find out who left the chit behind.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. He is also currently working on his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Recently, he turned cheerleader for his close friend Shah Rukh Khan as the latter dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Jawan. Sharing the teaser on social media, Salman Khan captioned it, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk." Clearly, Salman is excited about Shah Rukh and Atlee’s collaboration.

