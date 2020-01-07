Salman Khan gifts a BMW M5 car to Kichcha Sudeep after Dabangg 3's success; the latter thanks him

Salman Khan gifts a BMW M5 car to Kichcha Sudeep after Dabangg 3's success and bonds with his family.

is basking in the glory of his recent release Dabangg 3. After the first two installments became crowd-pullers, Dabangg 3 was surely the most awaited film of the year. Taking advantage of the Christmas week, the film released on December 20. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Salman ended 2019 with a bang, giving the viewers the biggest entertainer of the year. With action-packed fight sequences, rib-tickling humour, endless drama, and catchy chartbusters, Dabangg 3 entered the 100 crore club in no time and is still running strong at the Box Office with a total collection of 134 crores nett.

The protagonist surely forms the backbone of the film with his heroism but it becomes a masala entertainer only when there is a villain as strong as the hero. Speaking of Dabangg 3, Kiccha Sudeep not only matched the standard after Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj but also raised the bar with his performance as Bali in part 3. Salman Khan too seems to be in awe of his skillset. As a token of appreciation, the actor gifted a BMW M5 car to Kiccha Sudeep after Dabangg 3's success. The latter took to his Instagram handle and thanked Salman for his warm gesture.

"Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5..... a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us." Sudeep captioned his picture.

Meanwhile, after Dabangg 3's grand success, Salman Khan is all set for his another master stroke. Sequels of his iconic characters seem to work in favour for the actor. Be it Prem or Chulbul Pandey, Radhe or Devil, his characters have always been a sensation. Taking advantage of the same, Salman will soon be seen in sequels Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and in Kick 2.

Also Read: Kiccha Sudeep on playing the villain in Dabangg 3: I said yes to the role as it was Salman Khan's film

Credits :Instagram

Read More