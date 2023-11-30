Salman Khan, Gippy Grewal threat post is traced from European country, says Police

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in India. However, the Tiger 3 has been lately in the news for a concerning reason as he has received threats from a social media post. After that, an investigation took place and the police traced the tentative location of the people behind the threat. Let's find out more about it.

Salman Khan threat post has been traced

According to the Hindustan Times, police have reportedly been probing whether the recent threat directed at Salman Khan was genuine or if it was a prank. Now, a recent report suggests that the Facebook post that was directed towards Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal and Khan originated from a European Country. The Mumbai police are suspecting that it might be the work of a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from aboard.

After the threats, Khan's security was reviewed. He already has Y-level security.

Gippy Grewal's Canada home was fired at

Recently, a Facebook account named Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack on Gippy Grewal's home in Vancouver, Canada. It read, “Your close ties with Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach. No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

It continued, “Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to.”

In an interview with News18, Grewal denied any friendship with Khan and said that the anger is being taken out on him.

