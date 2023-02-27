Salman Khan gives a tease of the song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Fans approve of it

Salman Khan , who recently made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan 's blockbuster film Pathaan, is currently gearing up for the release of his Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. After treating fans with the teaser and the first song, Naiyo Lagda, the makers are all set to release the second song titled Billi Billi. On Monday, Salman took to social media and gave a tease of the song ahead of its release.

Salman took to Twitter and shared a video with his fans. In the video, two cats can be seen playing in the garden. Along with the video, he used the hook of his song, Billi Billi in the background. The peppy song is sung by Sukhbir. Salman wrote along with the video, "my new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March." Have a look:

Soon after he posted the video, his fans were seen expressing excitement. A fan wrote, "Another blockbuster song is on the way! Can’t wait to see #ShehnaazGill on big Screen." Another fan wrote, "Instant chartbuster is loading." Others were also seen dropping heart and fire emojis.

Salman Khan holds a special screening of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for family

Recently, it was reported that Salman hosted a screening of the film for his friends and family members. He showed the first cut to them and reportedly they loved the film. Some of them suggested a few changes and Salman has agreed to incorporate the same. A source told Mid-day, "Everyone loved the movie and found it a complete family entertainer. Some of them suggested certain changes, which Salman has passed on to Bunty Negi. Now, as Bunty is set to begin work on the editing, he will incorporate the changes suggested by the superstar."