Salman Khan gives solid advice to nephew Arhaan Khan on dealing with breakup; ‘Even if your girlfriend…’

Salman Khan recently made an appearance on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani, where he shared valuable life lessons. Speaking on Arhaan’s channel from his home, Galaxy Apartments, Salman touched on various topics. Drawing from his own experiences, the actor—who has been in several relationships but remains unmarried—advised Arhaan that "if he ever faced a breakup, he should allow himself to grieve, have a good cry, and even if your girlfriend has broken up with you, you let her go."

During the podcast, Salman Khan advised Arhaan Khan to let go if his girlfriend ever broke up with him, emphasizing that it was best to move on. He compared breakups to removing a band-aid, explaining that just as one wouldn’t peel it off quickly but slowly, a breakup should also be handled the same way.

He suggested that one should go into a room, have a good cry, and then move forward as if nothing had happened. However, he immediately added that if someone realizes they have made a mistake, they should not hesitate to apologize. He stressed the importance of saying “thank you” and “sorry” sincerely and spontaneously.

Khan then advised Arhaan about the importance of pursuing his dreams with determination. He emphasized that one should remain focused on their goals regardless of any challenges, whether it be injuries, illness, or lack of sleep. When Arhaan sought his advice on dealing with different kinds of people, Salman stressed that maintaining respect for others is of utmost importance.

The Kick actor emphasized the importance of respect in all aspects of life, stating that there is never a reason to be disrespectful. He advised that if respect is missing in any situation, one should walk away.

Talking about relationships and friendships, he explained that no matter how much time has been invested—whether decades or just a few months—if someone feels betrayed, they should have the strength to walk away immediately. He shared his own approach, revealing that he conditions his mind to believe the betrayal happened six months ago, which helps in reducing the emotional impact.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. The movie will hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025.