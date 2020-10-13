  1. Home
Salman Khan to go all out with action scenes for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; Ropes in South Korea's stuntman

According to a latest report, Salman Khan is keen on including adrenaline pumping action sequences in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhat and has left no stone unturned.
Salman Khan shows his fit body in gym.Salman Khan to go all out with action scenes for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; Ropes in South Korea's stuntman.
Salman Khan and Disha Patani recently resumed shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after it came to a stand still due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the shoot is underway on the outskirts of Mumbai, Salman has reportedly gone all out for the film's action scenes. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Salman is keen on including adrenaline pumping action sequences in his upcoming film and has left no stone unturned. 

The actor, whose last cop drama did not create much noise at the box office, has reportedly roped in a popular martial arts instructor and stuntman from South Korea. Kwon Tae-ho was brought onboard by the team in November last year and he shot elaborate and stylised action scenes with Salman. 

A source told the portal, "The scene sees Salman's character Radhe take on the Goan drug mafia and its overlord, played by Randeep. Director Prabhudheva and Salman wanted it to be slick and fast-paced, and agreed that Kwon Tae-ho would be the best person for the job. He stayed in the country for a month as they shot the scene at a Bandra studio." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Elaborating on the particular action sequence, the source added, "It has been picturised as a moody scene, complete with dim lights and lots of smoke. In fact, Tae-ho also features as one of the bad guys and is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Salman." The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.  

