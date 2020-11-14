Salman Khan goes all traditional as he wishes fans 'Happy Diwali & prosperous New Year'; See PHOTO

On the occasion of Diwali, Salman Khan wished his fans in the traditional way, leaving everyone in awe of him. Check out his picture.

The festival of lights, Diwali is being celebrated across the world with great fervour and zeal. Since today everyone is ringing in the festival in their own way, how can our B-town miss out on the fun. Be it any festivity, celebrities make sure to make the most of it and of course to send out greetings to their fans. And on the occasion of Diwali, from megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrities have extended their wishes on their respective social media handles.

Joining them is Bollywood’s sultan , who went all traditional to wish his fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dabangg actor shared an amazing picture of himself wherein he can be sporting a traditional outfit. He captioned the picture as, “Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe Styled by @ashley_rebello.” In the picture, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star looked dapper in maroon kurta pyjama as he posed for the click. Needless to say, the actor is at his traditional best and one can’t surely miss his charming smile. The picture is winning hearts on the internet, leaving everyone in awe of Salman's dapper looks.

Check out Salman Khan’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Salman will be seen celebrating Diwali on today's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Salman will ring in the festival with some of the gorgeous ladies from the television industry. In the promo, we can see some impressive dance performances from the housemates inside the house. Meanwhile the superstar is known for celebrating the festivities with his family and dear pals.

Credits :Salman Khan Instagram

