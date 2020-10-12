Salman Khan got emotional on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for THIS reason; Find out

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, Disha Patnai, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Tamil actor Bharath in lead roles.

As we speak, has resumed the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and taking to social media, this Dabangg actor shared a sneak-peek from the sets of the film. While has wrapped up the shooting of the film, Salman Khan is yet to shoot certain action scenes. Now, while the cast and the crew of the film are taking extra precautions while shooting, there was a moment on the sets when Salman Khan got emotional. Why?

Well, it so happened that Sajid of Sajid-Wajid jodi was present on the set as their song was being picturised on Salman and that is when Salman got emotional and remembered Wajid. Since Sajid shares a great rapport with Salman Khan, and on October 6, when Sajid, Salman and Sohail Khan were chatting, Sajid told Salman Khan about late music composer’s Wajid’s birthday. On hearing this, Salman Khan got emotional, and looking at the sky, they both remembered Wajid. As per reports, a cake was arranged on the sets of the film to celebrate the late composer’s birthday and Sajid said, “Salman, Sohail and I looked up at the moon and felt that Wajid is watching over us.” Adding, Sajid Khan shared that Salman Khan consoled him, and asked Sajid to work hard. Sajid shared, “Salman then kept a hand on my shoulder and said that Wajid is always there with us. He further told me ' tension mat le, mehnat kiye ja'."

For all those who don’t know, music composer Sajid of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on May 31, 2020 due to coronavirus complications leading to kidney issues. Talking about Radhe, the film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patnai, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Tamil actor Bharath. While Randeep will be seen as the principle villain in the film, Bharath will star as a cop.

Credits :Times of India

