Salman Khan granted gun license by Mumbai Police for self-defense amid death threats

Salman Khan recently applied for a gun license after he and his father Salim Khan got a death threat in early June, just days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Punjab's Mansa on May 29. The letter reportedly had two signatories with just the initials G.B and L.B- which are being interpreted as the names of Lawrence Bishnoi, who had threatened the actor in 2018 too and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar. A few days back, Salman was also seen at the Mumbai police headquarters as he paid a visit to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, which is when the licensing procedure was completed.

Now, according to Hindustan Times, Salman has been issued a gun license for self-protection amid death threats. He had also updated his regular car to a bulletproof land cruiser. The report stated that a senior IPS officer confirmed that the license was printed and according to the procedure, the file was sent to the office of the deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) for verification as well as to check the criminal record. Further, the officials added that once the document verification and background check were cleared, looking at the seriousness of the threat the police headquarters cleared the file.

Reportedly, Salman's representative collected the license from the firearm license branch in the police headquarters and it was handed over after taking the acknowledgment of the person.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on Farhad Samji's directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde. It is said to be directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on April 21, 2023. According to media reports, the movie will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in the lead. Later, Salman also has films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Godfather, Ved, and No Entry Mein Entry.

